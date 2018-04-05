

CTV Regina





A 59-year-old man from Lafleche, Sask. is facing more than a dozen charges after a series of bank robberies between May 2016 and June 2017.

The six robberies and two attempted robberies happened at banks across southern Sask.

The robberies happened in Pangman, Hodgeville, Holdfast, Glentworth and Central Butte between May 13, 2016 and June 13, 2017.

Robert Holden was arrested on Wednesday and charged with six robbery related charges, six counts of wearing a disguise with intent and one count of unsafe storage of firearms.

Holden made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.

Police have not told the media which banks Holden is accused of having robbed.