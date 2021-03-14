REGINA -- A fire destroyed a home in Regina's Lakeridge neighbourhood Sunday.

Officials said the fire broke out around 12:20 p.m. at the home on the 4600 block of Schumiatcher Crescent, destroying the attached garage and causing other significant damages.

Three people were inside at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.

The fire was brought under control by Regina Fire and Protective Services but crews remained on scene for several hours to check for hot spots.

The cause is under investigation.