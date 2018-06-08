It's not uncommon for landlords in Saskatchewan to find themselves having to clean up after a tenant leaves, but after a local realtor posted a video showing off just that, it's raising questions around what rights landlords actually have.

In the video posted on Facebook, Craig Adam takes viewers through one of the homes a client of his is trying to sell. The former landlords are considering putting their house on the market because they've had enough of tenants trashing the place.

"Tenants aren't exactly what you might think they might end up being and so that becomes a part of the problem,” Adam said.

Adam is still waiting on a quote for how much damage was done to this particular house, but estimates it will cost around $5,000.

"Their only recourse a lot of times is the damage deposit. And when the damage deposit is much less than what the damage occurs, that becomes very frustrating,” Adam said.

The landlord can claim against the security deposit within seven business days of the tenant leaving. But if the cost is more than the deposit, they can visit the provincial mediation board.

"They can bring a claim into the office of residential tendencies. Up to $30,000,” manager of programs and operations with the Provincial Mediation Board Nadine Johnson said.

If the hearing officer issues a monetary judgement, then the case can be taken to the Court of Queen’s Bench, but getting payment comes with other questions.

"Does the tenant have a means of income or assets for the sheriff’s office to seize,” Johnson said.

Adam says the majority of tenants are good, but to deal with problem renters, landlords have discussed the possibility of a bad tenant registry, but nothing has been set in stone.

"Landlords just have to eat the cost; they just have to eat the cost, and costs are going up,” Adam said.

If the landlords decide to eat the cost and pay for repairs themselves, Adam says that usually results in a higher rent, or the landlords leave the profession completely.