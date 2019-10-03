Moviegoers in Regina will have a new option in the east end once Landmark Cinemas opens its doors on Friday.

The theatre has a total of eight auditoriums with 887 fully reclining seats, along with 19 wheelchair accessible seats.

It also features a concession, reserved seating, ticket pick up booths and a waiting area to charge your phone.

The theatre also boasts a laser projection auditorium. It’s the only laser projector in Regina, offering better colour and picture quality to viewers.

General ticket pricing starts at $13.99.