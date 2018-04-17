

Spring snow and winter weather is starting to take its toll on businesses in Regina.

Another storm is dropping up to 10 centimetres of snow and freezing rain on parts of the province.

By mid-April, Dutch Growers is usually ready for the summer growing season. This year, the cold weather means there are no plants outside.

“It’s affecting business,” said Tim Van Duyvendyk, owner of Dutch Growers. “You don’t know we’re just kind of waiting, we’re holding off on bringing products in until maybe we see a single digit in the weather forecast.”

Golf courses are feeling the pinch with snow and frozen lakes marking the greens. The Royal Regina Golf Course says it might be May before people can get out on the course.

“The hard part is we need the frost to come out of the ground sooner than later,” said Kyle Mulligan, general manager of the course. “We will have to move some water around because it’s about five feet frozen underneath the ground right now.”

Milky Way Ice Cream usually has a line of customers down the block. But, harsh spring weather is slowing down business.

“I do not remember in our 38 years that we had a spring like this,” said co-owner Carole Boldt. “I would have to say this is our worst, weather wise.”

But, many people are willing to brave the cold to get a frozen treat.

Despite the weather, businesses are optimistic about the rest of the season when temperatures start to warm up.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Gina Martin