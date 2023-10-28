Latest COVID-19 Sask. report shows increase in positive tests

The Saskatchewan health ministry’s latest COVID-19 numbers show an increase in positive tests.

According to the newest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program report (CRSIP) covering the week from Oct. 8 to 21, there were 735 positive tests.

In the previous reporting period from Sept. 24 to Oct. 7, there were 499 positive tests.

Four more deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan during the newest reporting period, compared to four in the last reporting period.

There were 17 ICU admissions for COVID-19 in this reporting period, compared to 16 in the last report.

Twenty-three COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in a high-risk setting in the newest reporting period, compared to 15 in the last reporting period.

According to the report, 46.6 of the eligible population in the province is up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.