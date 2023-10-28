Latest COVID-19 Sask. report shows increase in positive tests
The Saskatchewan health ministry’s latest COVID-19 numbers show an increase in positive tests.
According to the newest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program report (CRSIP) covering the week from Oct. 8 to 21, there were 735 positive tests.
In the previous reporting period from Sept. 24 to Oct. 7, there were 499 positive tests.
Four more deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan during the newest reporting period, compared to four in the last reporting period.
There were 17 ICU admissions for COVID-19 in this reporting period, compared to 16 in the last report.
Twenty-three COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in a high-risk setting in the newest reporting period, compared to 15 in the last reporting period.
According to the report, 46.6 of the eligible population in the province is up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.
BREAKING 'Friends' star Matthew Perry has died at 54: multiple media reports
American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, according to multiple media reports.
'A devastating situation': Canadian woman loses 18 family members in Gaza, while others unreachable
A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas.
Kitchener, Ont., Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
'Parasites': Mother wins court case to evict two sons in their 40s
A mother's love does have limits, it seems. At least for a 75-year-old woman in the northern Italian city of Pavia who won a court order after suing to have her sons, aged 40 and 42, removed from her house, a court clerk in Pavia told CNN Friday.
Palestinian-Canadians worry for relatives as offensive in Gaza ramps up
Moayed Salim expected his father to come home to Canada at the end of the month in time for the birth of his son. Instead, the London, Ont. resident said his 66-year-old father is stuck in Gaza and there's no way to know if he is alive or dead amid a telephone and internet blackout.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel pounds Gaza strip, dismissing calls for ceasefire: live updates
Israel launched an expanded ground operation on Saturday after creating a near-blackout of communication in the Gaza Strip with increased bombardment and artillery fire overnight.
When a man began shooting in Maine, some froze while others ran. Now they're left with questions
People who survived the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine recount their harrowing experiences.
Most Palestinians in Gaza are cut off from the world. Those who connect talk of horror, hopelessness
News from inside the besieged Gaza Strip trickles out in urgent tones from the few Palestinians still managing to connect with the outside world after intense Israeli bombardment plunged the crowded enclave into a communications blackout.
Almost 2,000 people join rally for public education held in Saskatoon
Almost 2,000 people joined a rally for public education in front of MLA Paul Merriman’s office in Saskatoon on Saturday.
Skating pilot project launched in Ochapowace First Nation
A pilot program for learning how to skate and trying out different Skate Canada programs was launched on the Ochapowace First Nation on Friday.
'Really, really crucial': U of M offers free legal clinic for Manitoba artists
The University of Manitoba has launched a free legal clinic specifically catering to artists across the province.
Trailer Park Boys hit Winnipeg Comiccon
WINNIPEG – The RBC Convention Centre was a bustling scene on Friday by the time the 2023 Winnipeg Comiccon opened its doors. By late afternoon, dozens of people were lined up to get an autograph and see fan favourites The Trailer Park Boys arrive from Nova Scotia to headline a packed lineup of celebrity guests.
Cavalry FC scoop up individual honours, prepare for CPL final against Forge FC
Cavalry FC took home the individual hardware Thursday night. Saturday evening, they'll look to break through against the Canadian Premier League's winningest franchise to add a team honour to all those individual prizes.
Banff Centre dispute over succession process led to firing of board: Waterous
The outgoing board chair of the Banff Centre said the latest turmoil at the arts and leadership hub was due to a dispute over the succession process in 2022.
Puppies up for adoption meet the public in Humane Society event
The Calgary Humane Society hosted an adoption event Friday and invited the public to play with some available puppies.
New stamp honouring 'Canadian hero' Willie O'Ree unveiled in Edmonton Saturday
Canada Post unveiled a new stamp Saturday as part of the 2023 Heritage Classic celebrations.
'Stop killing people': Edmonton Remand whistleblower worried even after watchdog report, AHS changes
A health-care professional formerly based at the Edmonton Remand Centre says they still worry that people will die because of substandard care inside the northside institution.
Smith, Notley both upset Alberta natural gas users left out of Trudeau's carbon tax relief plan
It's not often Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley agree on policy, but both Alberta's premier and her opposition counterpart are criticizing Justin Trudeau's latest announcement.
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators move through downtown Toronto streets
Thousands of people marched through the streets of downtown Toronto Saturday for a pro-Palestinian demonstration.
Video shows dramatic crash on Toronto highway that got driver jail time
A car's cameras captured the heart-stopping seconds leading up to a dramatic crash on the Gardiner Expressway that sent a taxi flying and seriously injured two people — footage so 'obviously dangerous' that a Toronto judge sentenced the driver to nine months in jail.
'A lot of mice in a small apartment': Tenant shares photos of daily life in Toronto public housing
A tenant of Toronto public housing is sharing photos of daily life in her apartment, complete with mice, roaches and an increasingly urgent garbage problem.
96 patients, including babies in ICU, moved from Ottawa Hospital General Campus after transformer fire
The CEO of the Ottawa Hospital says quick-acting staff helped prevent any serious injuries or complications from a transformer fire that broke out Friday at the General Campus. It will still be some time before units are able to accept patients again.
Ottawa police, family and friends bid farewell to Sgt. Robin Easey
Ottawa police officers, friends and family have bid farewell to former Ottawa Police Sgt. Robin Easey. Easey passed away earlier this month at the age of 70. A celebration of his life was held at the Hellenic Community Centre in Ottawa on Saturday.
Council asked to approve $152M in additional contingency funding for Stage 2 LRT
City councillors are being asked to approve additional contingency funds for Stage 2 LRT after all three branches of the project were delayed.
BC SPCA in need of volunteers for program that supports survivors of domestic violence
It can be difficult for survivors of domestic violence to leave an abusive environment, but it's even harder if they are worried about a beloved pet.
Snowboarder's 'flexing' not a reason to conclude $1K worth of gear was a gift, CRT rules
A dispute between snowboarders resulted in a roughly $1,000 judgment in B.C.'s small claims tribunal this week.
-
Meet Montreal's Emile Laliberte, pilot of Rolloween's Mars Rover
Halloween is Emile Laliberte's favourite holiday. Since he was young, he always took great pride in his costumes, but this year's is truly out of this world. "It's incredible," said the beaming 15-year-old Laliberte, who will take to the neighbourhood streets this Halloween in a special-made Mars Rover costume.
Firefighters called to five-alarm fire in downtown Montreal
More than 150 firefighters were called to a major fire in downtown Montreal Friday evening.
Montrealers march for Gazans, release of Israeli hostages
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Montreal in the latest of a string of demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, while others gathered nearby calling for the release of Israeli hostages.
Snowboarder's 'flexing' not a reason to conclude $1K worth of gear was a gift, CRT rules
A dispute between snowboarders resulted in a roughly $1,000 judgment in B.C.'s small claims tribunal this week.
These 2 B.C. communities have set low-temperature records 3 days in a row
B.C.'s late-October cold snap continues to set daily temperature records in communities across the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
People displaced, fire fighters injured after Glace Bay, N.S. duplex fire
Three firefighters were injured in a N.S. duplex fire that displaced several tenants.
Halloween scares could help overcome fears: Dal prof
A Dalhousie professor says Halloween scares can help people overcome their fears.
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie
Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims calling for respect for the family of the gunman, as well.
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Maine's governor says the suspect wanted for killing 18 people at a bowling alley and bar has been found dead in Lisbon, Maine.
Remains of man missing since 2018 found buried in yard of his home near Toronto
The remains of a man missing for more than five years have been discovered buried in the yard of his Toronto-area residence, according to police.
'Ensure doors and windows are locked': Police trying to identify man in Peeping Tom investigation
Police have released the photo of a man they want to speak to as they investigate reports of a prowler in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
Man wanted for Waterloo break-ins has been arrested
A man, who was wanted in connection to a series of residential break-ins around Waterloo’s university district, has been arrested.
Kitchener, Ont., Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.