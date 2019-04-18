Lawson Pool to reopen Thursday evening
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 11:23AM CST
The Lawson Pool will reopen Thursday at 6 p.m.
According to the city, a power outage caused a breakdown in the air handling unit on Wednesday. A part needed to be replaced before the pool could open again.
The Fieldhouse is operating on regular schedule.