

The Canadian Press





A lawyer appeared in a southern Alberta court today on behalf of a former TV journalist accused in a string of bank robberies.

Stephen Vogelsang is charged with robbing two banks in Medicine Hat, three in Regina and one in Saskatoon last year.

Vogelsang remains in custody in Regina.

He was granted bail in Alberta, but not in Saskatchewan.

Lawyer Greg White says he will ask the Crown about getting psychiatric tests to determine Vogelsang 's mental state.

He says he doesn't know whether his client will plead guilty or not guilty.

White says there have been issues transporting Vogelsang between the provinces for court appearances.

He also asked the court for his client's bail to be cancelled in Alberta to make it easier.

Vogelsang taught journalism at Red River College in Winnipeg from 2002 until 2011.

He previously worked as a sports anchor at what is now CTV Winnipeg before becoming the station's news director.