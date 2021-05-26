REGINA -- Regina city council is set to discuss a possible lead service connection replacement program at its meeting on Wednesday.

The operations and community services committee is recommending council approve a 15 year lead service connection replacement program. The goal is to complete replacements by 2036. The program would also include the mandatory replacement of lead service connections on the private side of a property when a city-owned lead service connection is replaced.

The committee would also like the city to cover the capital cost of the lead replacements on the private side of a property, and to allow property owners to apply the cost of the work to their property taxes and pay it over a period of up to ten years.

In order to accelerate the program, the committee recommends council approve additional funding for it. The proposal would add a two per cent utility rate increase in 202,2 which would be part of the 2022 utility budget approval process.

STUNTING, RACING AND EXCESSIVE VEHICLE NOISE

A recommendation from the operations and community services committee about stunting, racing and excessive vehicle noise is set to be presented to council on Wednesday.

The committee recommends council add a $150 fine for violating the motor vehicle noises section of the Noise Abatement Bylaw. If approved, the amended bylaw would be brought forward at the meeting of council on June 9.

The committee would also like the the city to submit a letter to the minister responsible for SGI to request stricter measures regarding vehicle standards and inspection policies to ensure vehicles are safe for the road.

JOINT USE PARTNERSHIP WITH PUBLIC AND CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARDS

Council is planning to look at a possible change in the joint use agreements between the Regina Public School Board and Regina Catholic School Board. The agreements provide community access to schools during non-school hours and school access to city community and recreation facilities during school hours.

According to a report, since the 1980s the City of Regina has operated under joint use agreements with the Regina Public School Board and Regina Catholic School Board, but the original terms have become problematic as the community has grown.

City administration recommends council delegates authority to the the executive director of city planning & community development, or their designate, to negotiate and approve a joint use agreement between the City of Regina and the Regina Public and Catholic School Boards. It’s also recommended the same delegate can approve any amendments to the agreement that don’t substantially change the agreement.

Administration also recommends an amendment to the Community Services Fees Bylaw, so the fees set out in the bylaw do not apply to any eligible school board user groups, which qualify under a joint use agreement between the city and school board for access without charge.

PUBLIC ADDRESSING COUNCIL MEETINGS

Ward 4 Councillor Lori Bresciani has put forward a motion to require delegations to provide a written submission outlining the contents of their specific concerns each time they want to present to council.

It also proposes that all meeting agendas and related reports are made available two Fridays before the council or committee meeting.

Sufficient time for advertising the required public notice for the bylaw is also a part of the motion, but it is proposed to take effect on June 1, 2021.

Bresciani is also to have the city clerk outline the impacts arising from the increasing frequency, duration and timing of council and committee meetings.