REGINA -- The Saskatchewan RCMP have charged the self-proclaimed leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party, Travis Patron, with promoting hatred in a video RCMP call “anti-Semitic.”

According to RCMP, its Carlyle, Sask. detachment was notified of the YouTube video called “Beware the Parasitic Tribe”, by the Canadian Anti-Hate Network in June of 2019.

RCMP investigated the video with the help of the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit, the Saskatchewan RCMP National Security Section and the British Columbia RCMP Hate Crimes Unit. All evidence was forwarded to the Saskatchewan Attorney General, which is required in cases involving charges of willfully promoting hate.

From April to July of 2020, RCMP were made aware of four other alleged anti-Semitic videos and hate speech allegedly by Patron.

Patron was charged and arrested on Feb. 15 by RCMP on a charge of for Willfully Promoting Hatred to an Identifiable Group.

He will appear in Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday at 2 p.m.