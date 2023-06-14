Leader of RM of Edenwold submits resignation

The leader of the Rural Municipality (RM) of Edenwold, Reeve Mitch Huber, submitted his resignation this week.

Huber said it’s been a privilege to serve on council for more than 20 years, and is proud of a lot of the projects and accomplishments that have been achieved.

“I wish nothing but the best for the RM today and into the future,” he said in a media release.

One of the projects Huber worked on was the RM’s Emerald Park Developments, which have been at the centre of a lengthy land dispute with the Town of White City.

The RM will continue to provide services as transition plans are developed going forward.

Details on a by-election for a new Reeve are expected to be announced in July.