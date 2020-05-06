REGINA -- Deaf and hard of hearing high school students in Regina joined together to perform “Lean on me” to spread joy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fatima Nafisa took part to feel more connected in what she’s found to be an isolating time.

“I learned how to sign, I learned how to socialize and communicate with everyone on my level,” she said. “It really really changed my life and now with Coronavirus, I’m back in this world of isolation.”

The students picked the song because of its comforting lyrics.

“Decided to choose ‘Lean on Me’ because the message is supporting each other and we support each other through both of the programs,” Nafisa said.

They collaborated with “Deaf Crows Collective,” a professional arts organization for performers who are either deaf, hard of hearing or have hearing loss.