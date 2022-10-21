Legal single-game sports betting coming to Sask. on Nov. 3

Saskatchewan’s province-run online gaming and sports betting site is scheduled to launch in early November.

The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA), who is the official operator of the site, said PlayNow.com will be available to residents on Nov. 3. SIGA calls the website the province’s “first and only legal online gaming and sports betting site.”

“Residents will be pleased to know that when they play on the PlayNow.com site, the proceeds are reinvested back into the province,” said SIGA president and CEO Zane Hansen.

“Similar to the existing brick-and-mortar casinos in the province, all net proceeds from the PlayNow.com site are reinvested back into Saskatchewan."

SIGA was named the provincial operator of the platform last year and entered into a revenue sharing agreement with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and the province.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is providing the site, based on their PlayNow.com business model.

The PlayNow.com platform includes dedicated responsible-gaming specialists, who are available for live chat supporting safe play.

Saskatchewan will be the third province in Canada to use BCLC’s PlayNow.com platform.

SIGA said Saskatchewan residents 19 years and older can pre-register for the site now.

PlayNow.com has also partnered with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to SIGA. The Riders’ jerseys will feature the PlayNow.com logo starting on Oct. 22.

Mosaic Stadium will also have "activations" promoting the site.

Single-game sports betting was legalized in Canada in August 2021.