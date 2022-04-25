Legislation introduced to help further protect Sask. human trafficking victims
New legislation aimed at further protecting victims of human trafficking in Saskatchewan has come into effect.
On April 20, “The Protection from Human Trafficking Act” came into force. Victims are now also able to initiate a lawsuit against their traffickers while also seeking financial compensation for harm they may have suffered.
“The Act streamlines the process for victims to seek a protection order. It also adds new provisions for protection orders, including a provision that prohibits traffickers from contacting their victims in any way, directly or indirectly,” the province said in a release.
“Victims can apply for a protection order on their own or be assisted by a shelter employee, a medical professional or another prescribed individual as defined in the Act. Significant penalties are built into the legislation to discourage violations of these protection orders, including fines, driver's license suspensions and jail time.”
The province said the act is in response to growing incidences of human trafficking in Canada and also aligns Saskatchewan with legislation already implemented in Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.
