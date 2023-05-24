'Let's go Barbie': 90's Europop group Aqua coming to Regina

Those in Regina aching for their fill of Aqua are in for a surprise Aug. 29, when the Danish Europop sensation comes to Regina.

The group sky rocketed to fame following the release of their 1997 debut album ‘Aquarium’ which featured hits such as ‘Turn Back Time,’ ‘Doctor Jones’ and of course the well known ‘Barbie Girl.’

With over a billion views on YouTube, “I’m a Barbie Girl, in the Barbie World” has been sung by fans and non-fans alike since the release of the band’s doll-centered music video.

According to the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), a Much Retro Dance Party will precede the concert, offering concert goers an opportunity to hit the dance floor and enjoy some nostalgic tunes from the Much Music era.

“It is the perfect way to immerse yourself in the 90s vibe,” the release read.

General ticket sales will begin on May 26 at 10 a.m.

More information about ticket sale dates and prices can be found on REAL’s website.