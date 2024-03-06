'Let’s not have a need for that': Sask. parents respond to new rapid access suicide counselling

Nearly two years ago, Wanda and Chris Ball spoke to the provincial government asking for more resources to be directed towards suicide prevention. Their son Kye died by suicide in March of 2017 at the age of 16 years old.

“He was a fun kid. When he was younger he liked his hot wheel cars, superheroes. We didn’t really start noticing trouble until he was 13. It started with self harm and kind of escalated from there,” Wanda said.

Wanda explained that her family struggled to navigate the mental health system, citing one example in which her family waited nine hours in emergency with 13-year-old Kye who eventually got 12 stitches in his arm due to self harm.

In correlation with the Pillars for Life strategy, the government recently announced an annual $200,000 going to family Service Saskatchewan for free, rapid-access counselling to support families and friends of those who have died by suicide or who survived with significant injury or trauma.

“Very broadly, we are investing quite heavily in mental health and addictions in this province. This particular program, the suicide loss support program that you’re referencing, fills the need to support the families who have lost a loved one, an individual who has survived a suicide attempt,” Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Tim McLeod said.

The program was scrutinized by NDP MLA Vicki Mowat who feels this may be a step in the right direction, but not a big enough step.

“What we need to be doing is obviously supporting the families of folks that have died, but also making sure that the supports are there before kids get to this point. That they have the supports in community, people to talk to, things like providing school counsellors, making sure that kids have access to that mental health care when they need it is also a very important part of the equation,” Mowat said.

Wanda and Chris were invited to sit with the Pillars for Life committee to voice their thoughts and concerns, and they spoke to the danger of long wait times between ER visits and counselling sessions.

“We need to bridge that gap because people are falling through the cracks and we’re losing lives,” Wanda said.

While they agree that any suicide prevention efforts are a good thing, this program is simply not what they have been advocating for.

“This counseling program for families after the fact, I mean its great but let’s not have a need for that. Let’s do something before it escalates to this and that need doesn’t need to be there. We can fix this,” Wanda said.

“Because if we don’t do stuff like this, if we don’t keep it fresh in the minds of the people who can make the changes, it seems to be forgotten about” said Chris.