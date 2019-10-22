REGINA -- Varsteel Ltd. has been fined $60,000 in relation with a workplace injury that happened near Regina in 2017.

On Aug. 28, 2017, a worker suffered injuries after being struck by two bundles of steel at a site near Regina.

The Lethbridge-based steel service company pleaded guilty to contravening section 129 under Saskatchewan’s Occupational Health and Safety Regulations.

Section 129 covers an employer failing to ensure no material or equipment is placed, stacked or stored in a way that’s hazardous to workers, resulting in serious injury to an employee.

The company was fined a total of $60,000 after pleading guilty to the count on Sept. 25 in Regina Provincial Court.