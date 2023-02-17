Letter with more than 100 signatures defends Regina councillors who filed lawsuit against city manager
A group of more than 100 women and non-binary residents in Regina have written a letter addressed to Mayor Sandra Masters and city council defending both Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Andrew Stevens.
The letter comes after Masters said a lawsuit filed by the two councillors against city manager Niki Anderson was sexist.
The lawsuit, which was not successful, was launched by the two councillors over a debate surrounding funding to end houselessness in the city’s budget.
Anderson later said she felt intimidated by both Coun. LeBlanc and Stevens and that her reputation has been tarnished, which led to vilification on social media.
“Professional criticism based on fact is fair game. Personal attacks based on lies, distorted information and conspiracy theories is not,” Anderson said during a news conference on Feb. 9.
The letter states that ending houselessness in Regina is feminist and said the two councillors are committed to engaging honestly with community members in their respective wards.
“Ending houselessness is feminist,” the letter said. “Sheltering women in positions of power from discomfort at the expense of women for whom the consequences of their inaction are lethal, is not.”
A news release from Rally Around Homelessness, Carmichael Outreach board member Mirtha Rivera Mazuela, Queen City Wellness Pharmacy and Heritage Community Fridge, said many of the signatures on the letter are from women and non-binary residents who have direct experience with houselessness or work in a supportive role.
LeBlanc is the Coun. for Ward 6 and Stevens for Ward 3.
More details to come…
