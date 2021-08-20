Go to election.ctvnews.ca for all our federal election updates
Liberals pledge 10 days paid sick leave for all federally-regulated employees
O'Toole says doctors must refer for services they object to, reversing pledge
Singh emotional after visiting site of Cowessess First Nation unmarked graves
Housing affordability shaping up to be a top issue in the 2021 federal election: Nanos
Liberals are quick to attack Conservatives over abortion -- but what have they done?
Celina Caesar-Chavannes: Are dollar signs and a promise to do more, enough?
Interactive: How Canadians voted in the past 7 federal elections
Trudeau vows conversion therapy bill his government failed to pass will be priority if re-elected
Here are all the ways you can vote in this year's election