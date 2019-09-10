The writ hasn’t been dropped yet, but the federal election campaign looked like it was in full swing on Monday night at the Regina Public Library’s Central Branch.

Voters gathered to meet with their candidates in an informal one-on-one setting during the library’s first ever meet-and-greet.

“One thing that we really preach at the library is literacy and political literacy is very important to us, so we want to give people an opportunity to participate in Canada’s Federal Election process in a barrier-free manner,” said Amy Butcher, a community librarian with the RPL.

Candidates from the Liberal Party, Conservative Party, Green Party, the People’s Party of Canada, Libertarian Party and an independent candidate were on hand to field questions and provide information about themselves and their respective parties throughout the event.

Leah O’Malley stopped at every table to hear what the candidates had to say.

“I’ve been getting pretty good answers about housing and environmental issues and also party cooperation,” she said.

“People [in Ottawa] need to work together better and I’m going to vote for the party that’s going to show me that they can do that. You just look at the news in country and it’s pretty obvious that people need to learn kindergarten rules.”

The Kapur family came by for the meet-and-greet. They were hoping to hear what the candidates had to say on a variety of topics.

“One of the defining things for us is climate change and where people stand and what their climate policy is,” Ankit Kapur said. “We also had feelings on proportional representation and that was something that we hoped would have come through last time.”

Kapur and his wife, Julia, are both physicians in Regina and were also asking about health care.

“We have a lot of feelings on health care and how people are going to approach science and how science is going to be in schools and the policies that they put out,” he said.

Not all of the attendees received the answers that they were hoping for.

Neil Sharp said he asked a lot of number-based questions and the candidates weren’t able to answer them.

“I believe that you need to know numbers, you can’t just spout, ‘We should get rid of oil’ or something and not be able to say how that effects the economy, how does it affect everything, what are you going to replace it with,” he said “You can’t just say that we need to increase pipelines, ‘Blah, blah, blah’, if you don’t have any numbers, you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

The majority of federal parties were on hand for the evening, expect for the New Democratic Party, who didn’t have a representative at the meet-and-greet.

The federal election goes in October.