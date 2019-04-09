

CTV Regina





Fifteen individuals from across Saskatchewan have been given the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal for their volunteering efforts.

The 2018 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medals were handed out on Tuesday at the Hotel Saskatchewan. 13 people received medals for the 2018 award, while two others received the medal for 2017, after missing the 2017 presentation.

The award recognizes those who generously give their time through volunteerism.

Reverend Alvin Hingley was one of the recipients of the medal. Hingley was recognized for his community involvement including being a founding member of the Humboldt Good Neighbour Store.

"Well, the first thing I think of is that, being from Humboldt, after a year of labouring under grief and loss, I see it as a positive for our community, because we're all together, we're Humboldt strong,” Hingley said.

Another medal recipient was Nelson Eng. He raised thousands of dollars for the children's ward, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the Pediatric Asthma Clinic, the Emergency Department of the General Hospital and the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre.

"It’s kind of encouragement for me, I want to work hard to serve the community, and give everything back to community,” Eng said.

Like most of the medal recipients, Eng says he couldn't do it without the support of his family and friends, who were in attendance to see him receive his medal.

"My father has always been there for us, not just sports and other activities. But this is our way of showing how much we love our father as we support him,” Nelson’s son Jamie Eng said.

The awards ceremony is held every year. Tuesday's group joins 204 others who have previously been awarded the medal.

2018 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal recipients: