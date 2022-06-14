Life satisfaction in Sask. ranked 7th among Canadian provinces: StatCan

Saskatchewan has the seventh highest life satisfaction in Canada out of the 10 provinces, according to a Statistics Canada survey.

Slightly more than 51 per cent of Saskatchewan respondents rated their life satisfaction as high, in the latest survey released for the first quarter of 2022.

The data was collected during the Canadian Social Survey, which polls residents on social topics such as health, well-being, impacts of COVID-19, activities, time-use and emergency preparedness.

Respondents were asked to rate their life satisfaction on a scale of zero to 10, where zero means very dissatisfied and 10 means very satisfied.

The survey showed 51.2 per cent of Saskatchewan residents polled rated their life satisfaction at eight, nine or 10, 32.4 per cent responded with a rating of six or seven, and 16.4 per cent rated it between zero and five.

Saskatchewan men polled slightly higher than women, with 54.4 per cent reporting a high life satisfaction, compared to 48.1 per cent of female respondents.

Newfoundland and Labrador has the largest percentage reporting a high life satisfaction at 61.7 per cent, followed by Prince Edward Island (59.7), Quebec (58.7), New Brunswick (56.8), Manitoba (56.1) and Alberta (52.2). British Columbian respondents polled the lowest – at 46.5 per cent high life satisfaction.

The Canadian average for a high life satisfaction rating for the first quarter of 2022 was 51.7.

The survey targets people 15 years of age and older living off-reserve in Canada’s 10 provinces.

Data for 2022 quarter one was collected between April 19, 2022 to May 1, 2022. A sample of 20,000 dwellings across Canada was selected to participate, with one random household member responding.

The full results of the survey can be found on the Statistics Canada website.