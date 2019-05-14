A bone marrow transplant has been scheduled for a Regina boy whose story sparked a massive bone marrow drive last year.

Vonn Chorneyko is battling a rare blood disease called fanconi anemia.

A nine out of 10 match for Chorneyko was found on Feb. 1.

On Tuesday, the FAv Foundation posted on Facebook that Chorneyko’s transplant date has been scheduled for June 7.

“We have received the call!” the post read. “Vonn’s heroic donor is fully engaged and [a] transplant has been set.”

The Chorneyko family will travel to Minneapolis for May 28, the post said.

“[Thirteen] sleeps until Vonn and his mom move away for a minimum of [four] months,” the post said. “We promise to make updates along the way.”

The FAv Foundation held a record-setting One Match drive in February of 2018, collecting 3,100 total cheek swabs.