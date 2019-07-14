Craven was not rocking as late as planned on Saturday night, as lightning strikes and heavy rainfall forced organizers to cancel Tim McGraw’s performance at Country Thunder.

Festival organizers said in a release that the slow moving storm cell created an unsafe environment for fans and artists.

According to the release, McGraw and his band were standing by to keep the show going after the storm passed at around 11 p.m., but some of the group’s gear was damaged during the downpour, which contributed to the decision to shut down the show.

The final night of the festival will continue as planned on Sunday night, with headliner Chris Stapleton taking the stage in Craven.