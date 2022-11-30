'Like a passion project': Sask. coach recieves national award for canoe kayak excellence

Saskatchewan canoe kayak coach Jessica Riley has received a national award for her work in providing inclusive, competitive and recreational opportunities. (Submitted: Jessica Riley) Saskatchewan canoe kayak coach Jessica Riley has received a national award for her work in providing inclusive, competitive and recreational opportunities. (Submitted: Jessica Riley)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener