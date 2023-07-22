Lions lose quarterback, beat Riders in defensive battle

The B.C. Lions beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 19-9 in a defensive battle on Saturday night in Vancouver.

Mason Fine completed 29 of 36 passes for 257 yards and threw a pair of interceptions in his first start of the season for Saskatchewan. The Riders run game was non-existent, generating just 16 yards, thanks to a strong B.C. defensive line. The Lions held the Riders to just 12 first downs and kept the team out of the end zone. Riders kicker Brett Lauther connected on all of his field goal attempts (25, 44, and 14 yards)

B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Junior left the contest after suffering a lower body injury on hit early in the first quarter.

Evans connected with Alexander Hollins to score the game’s first major on a 7-play 84-yard Lions touchdown drive in the first quarter. Sean Whyte for the Lions did the rest of the scoring with his foot connecting on four field goals.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders visit the Toronto Argonauts in Halifax for Touchdown Atlantic on Saturday, July 29th at 2:00 p.m.