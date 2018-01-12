Liquidation company selling off STC assets
CTV Regina
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 3:12PM CST
Last Updated Friday, January 12, 2018 6:52PM CST
A liquidation company will be auctioning off assets from the former Saskatchewan Transportation Company starting next month.
Everything from power tools to file cabinets will be sold through an online auction run by Hilco Industrial out of Ontario. The province sold the assets to the international liquidation company in December, saying it was the most-affordable option.
The auction opens Feb. 1.