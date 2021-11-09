Lithium emerging as newest commodity in Sask. mining sector

REGINA -

Saskatchewan’s resource sector is gaining momentum with the emergence oflocally-produced lithium.

According to a release, Regina-based Prairie Lithium Corporation extracts lithium from the province’s oilfield brines.

"Prairie Lithium's innovative technology and the project's success to date is a shining example of the potential of our province to provide critical minerals to the world," Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre said in a release.

Prairie Lithium finished drilling its first dedicated lithium brine in southeast Saskatchewan in September, the first of its kind to be drilled in the province. The company has also signed an agreement with Saskatoon based DEEP Earth Energy Production.

Saskatchewan’s Growth Plan supports the development of lithium exploration and extraction technologiesby providing funding programs like the Saskatchewan Petroleum Innovation Initiative and Saskatchewan Advantage Innovation Fund-- both used by Prairie Lithium.

"The support that we have received from the Saskatchewan Advantage Innovation Fund and Saskatchewan Petroleum Innovation Incentive have been critical to the development of our Direct Lithium Extraction technology," Zach Maurer, Prairie Lithium's president and CEO, said.

Since 2020, Prairie Lithium has used proprietary technology to extract lithium from subsurface brine water.

The company built its processing facility in Emerald Park to test the brines and has successfully extracted 99.7 per cent of the lithium from the brines.

Lithium has been identified as a critical mineral in the Canada-U.S. Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals Collaboration.

The province currently produces three critical minerals: uranium, potash and helium. A total of 22 of the 31critical minerals on the list have been discovered in Saskatchewan.

The province said the demand for lithium is forecast to increase over the next decade due to the growing need in ion batteries used in electric devices, vehicles and renewable energy storage.