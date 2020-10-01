Advertisement
LIVE @ 10: Sask. Party announcement expected Thursday morning
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 8:19AM CST Last Updated Thursday, October 1, 2020 8:43AM CST
REGINA -- Sask. Party leader Scott Moe is expected to make a campaign announcement in Regina on Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, the Sask. Party promised a home renovation tax credit that it said would help homeowners and provide a boost to the economy.
“In this year’s budget, we reduced the PST on new home construction. We also want to provide a break to those who are fixing up their existing home," Moe said in a news release.
