REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Party will make a campaign announcement at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This event will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca

SASK. PARTY TO EXPAND ELIGIBILITY FOR CHILDHOOD AUTISM FUNDING

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says if his party is re-elected, individualized autism funding for children will be expanded. Moe made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Saskatoon Autism Behavioural Analysis Treatment Centre.

Currently, the funding is available for children under six years of age. A re-elected Sask. Party government would raise the eligibility age to 12.

For more election coverage, visit CTV News’ Saskatchewan election page here.