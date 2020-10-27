Advertisement
LIVE @ 3 P.M.: Scott Moe to address province after election win
Published Tuesday, October 27, 2020 1:39PM CST
REGINA -- Scott Moe will address the province on Tuesday afternoon, following the Saskatchewan Party’s election night win.
Saskatchewan’s newly re-elected premier will speak at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 3 p.m. local time.
This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
Moe’s Saskatchewan Party claimed its fourth straight majority government on Monday night.
More to come...
