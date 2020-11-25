REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has tweaked some of its COVID-19 restrictions for the province, including changes for sports, restaurants, places of worship and performance and gaming venues.

All team and group sports, activities, games, competitions, recitals and practices have been suspended, including hockey, curling, racquet sports, cheerleading, dance practices in group setting, etc.

Restaurants and licensed establishments are now limited to four people per table. Capacity is also being reduced down to 30 at all casinos, bingo halls, arenas, live theatres, movie theatres, performing arts venues and any other facilities that are currently supporting a capacity of 150 people.

Indoor public banquets, conferences, wedding and funeral receptions in public venues are also now reduced to 30 people maximum. This restriction also applies to places of worship

The province is also discouraging gatherings of any size, outside of your immediate household.

“Further measures are under active consideration and development by Dr. Shahab and will be announced during tomorrow’s COVID-19 update with the Premier and the Chief Medical Health Officer,” the release said.

The live update will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…