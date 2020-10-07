REGINA -- The Saskatchewan NDP will make a campaign announcement at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

NDP PLEDGES 'BEST HOME CARE IN CANADA' IF ELECTED

The Saskatchewan NDP promised that if the party forms the government, the province would have the "best home care in Canada."

During a campaign event in Saskatoon on Tuesday, Meili committed to $50 million in spending to bolster home care in Saskatchewan with the aim of allowing more seniors to remain in their homes and age in place.

