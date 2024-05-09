'Live in the moment': Moose Jaw Warriors alumnus remembers 2006 playoff run
For the first time since 2006 the Moose Jaw Warriors have advanced to the Western Hockey League (WHL) championship series and members from the team 18 years ago are reminiscing about the last time the organization made it this far.
“It was my 19 year old year and we had just come off a year of being at the bottom of the league. I think we only had seven or eight wins the year before. So I think that year we had a bit of a chip on our shoulder to begin with and expanded on that when we got to the playoffs,” Cole Simpson said.
Simpson hails from Tisdale, Sask. and was a defenceman for the Warriors for two seasons, including the 2005-06 campaign that saw the team advance all the way to the WHL Championship series.
“We kind of exceeded expectations and I contribute that a lot to the grit and determination within our group. We were the third or fourth seed going into playoffs that year,” Simpson reminisced.
In the first round that year Moose Jaw defeated Brandon 4-2, went on to be underdogs and defeat the Calgary Hitmen in seven games the next round. Simpson says that round played a huge role in their ability to get past Medicine Hat in the conference final.
“We managed to scrape out a game seven victory [against Calgary] and then we had zero time. That’s the biggest part I remember. We were down three to Calgary in the second round and ended up winning and had to play two nights later in Medicine Hat. Everyone thought Medicine Hat was going to walk all over us,” said Simpson. “We went in there on a high and we took two games right off the bat and ended up finishing them in five.”
That year the season took place in the iconic ‘Crushed Can’ arena in Moose Jaw and the team says the building alone made it a playoff run to remember.
“That’s one thing that really comes to mind is the Crushed Can was absolutely packed full of people. Top to bottom, all around the sides. I think the capacity was only a little over 3000 but I’m sure they had a heck of a lot more in that building. The fact that the building allowed the sound to funnel down. It was just absolutely crazy playing in there,” Simpson said.
On top of the fans watching the games there was also a buzz around the city.
“The community support, the fans, that really made it special, because there was a feeling of pride. The whole community, not only in the rink but I mean walking down the street people were recognizing you and giving you compliments or saying good luck,” Simpson said.
Unfortunately the playoff run came to an end when the Warriors were swept by the Vancouver Giants in the WHL final. It was the longest playoff run in franchise history nonetheless.
“When we got that far I was surprised at that time that it was the furthest any team had ever been. The fact that it took 18 years to do it again is supposing. Hopefully they have a little bit more success than we did. Guess they only have to win one game,” Simpson said with a laugh.
When Simpson was asked what advice he would give to this year’s squad he did not hesitate to tell them to enjoy it.
“They just need to live in the moment. They’re going to look back and realize how amazing and how special this time is. I think they just need to take it all in. I think they’ll leave everything they have on the ice and hopefully with some success.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Breast cancer screening should start at age 40, Canadian Cancer Society says
The Canadian Cancer Society says all provinces and territories should lower the starting age for breast cancer screening to 40.
DEVELOPING Live updates as Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump hush money trial
Adult film star Stormy Daniels is on the stand a second time Thursday as former U.S. president Donald Trump’s hush money case continues in Manhattan. Follow live updates here.
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
Canadian-Israeli man shot dead in Egypt; claim links killing to Gaza
A Canadian man 'of Jewish Israeli descent' has been shot dead in the Egyptian city of Alexandria in a suspected criminal case, a security source said, while a previously unknown militant group said it carried out the attack in reaction to the war in Gaza.
Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
Ontario man frustrated after $3,500 paving job leaves driveway in shambles
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
Why these immigrants to Canada say they're thinking about leaving, or have already moved on
For some immigrants, their dreams of permanently settling in Canada have taken an unexpected twist.
Bank of Canada says financial system is stable, but risks remain
The Bank of Canada says the Canadian financial system is stable, but risks remain due to debt servicing costs among households and businesses and stretched valuations of financial assets.
BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'Hours, not days': Concerns grow around accuracy of THC roadside testing in Sask.
Concern is growing around roadside THC testing, cannabis use and driving in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. education minister says teachers' vote results could lengthen school year
Saskatchewan's education minister is being accused of trying to influence a teachers vote after saying he's not ruling out extending the school year should educators reject his offer and take job action.
-
Sask. barista prepares to roast competitors at national coffee competition
A competitor from Saskatoon is heading to Vancouver for a competition that promises to be quite the grind.
Winnipeg
-
Court to hear about search for remains as Winnipeg murder trial enters second day
A courtroom in Winnipeg is expected to hear testimony today about the search for the remains of the four victims of Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Last-ditch effort to keep St. Boniface pool open voted down by city committee
A last-ditch effort to keep a St. Boniface pool open for another year may have gone down the drain for good.
-
Fire forcing Manitoba high school students to finish year off-site
A major fire is forcing students at a southern Manitoba high school to finish the school year off-site.
Edmonton
-
Canucks score four unanswered goals to edge Oilers in Game 1 of series
Conor Garland's snapshot with five-and-a-half minutes left in the third period capped a three-goal run in a five-minute span, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round National Hockey League playoff series.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warmest days of the year (so far)
Sunny and warm for the next few days in Edmonton and across much of central and northern Alberta.
-
Bank of Canada says financial system is stable, but risks remain
The Bank of Canada says the Canadian financial system is stable, but risks remain due to debt servicing costs among households and businesses and stretched valuations of financial assets.
Calgary
-
WHL 'exceptional status' player Landon Dupont selected first overall
The Western Hockey League (WHL) draft is underway and an "exceptional" 14-year-old player has been selected first overall.
-
Alberta man to be sentenced for 2022 impaired driving crash that killed Calgary couple
An Alberta man who admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford is scheduled to receive his sentence Thursday.
-
New immersive Disney experience coming to Calgary's BMO Centre in June
Disney fans will soon be able to enter the world of their favourite characters, thanks to a new exhibit coming to Calgary this summer.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek suspects after $4,000 in sunglasses stolen
Lethbridge police are looking for a pair of suspects they say took $4,000 worth of sunglasses from a local business.
-
Brooks Bandits getting ready for BCHL Alberta division finals
It took seven games, but the Brooks Bandits were able to knock off the Okotoks Oilers in the BCHL Alberta division semi-finals. After a hard-fought series, the Bandits are feeling battle-tested.
-
Here's what you can expect at Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days 2024
Lethbridge's largest festival will get underway in four months, with a variety of new and returning attractions.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
-
New legislation aims to 'better safeguard' Ontario student information from being used inappropriately: province
The provincial government says it plans to introduce regulatory changes that aim to “better safeguard” student information from being 'stolen or used inappropriately.'
-
Free parking and mortgage holidays: Developers offering new incentives as Toronto preconstruction condo sales plummet
As preconstruction condo sales in Toronto plummet to levels not seen since the global financial crisis 15 years ago, developers are now turning to more lucrative incentives to try to entice prospective buyers.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa ward has the most complaints about rats so far in 2024
Bylaw and Regulatory Services received 119 service requests for rats on private property so far in 2024, after receiving 779 service requests in 2023.
-
Watch out for red light and photo radar cameras on King Edward Avenue
Motorists will want to watch out for cameras on a one-kilometre stretch of King Edward Avenue, where photo radar and red light cameras have caught thousands of drivers so far this year.
-
‘The perfect gift for the perfect mom’: Here are some gift ideas
Sunday is Mother’s Day and if you’re still looking for that perfect gift for all the amazing women out there, CTV Morning Live has some tips for you.
Montreal
-
Child hit by cyclist crossing the street to catch school bus in the Plateau
A video circulating on social media of a young girl being hit by a bike has some calling for better safety and more caution when designing bike lanes in the city.
-
Highway 15 collision leaves 1 man dead north of Montreal
An early morning collision on Highway 15 has left one man dead north of Montreal.
-
Flat tire on a highway? Here's why you shouldn't try to fix it
If you're cruising down a highway and realize you have a flat tire, you may want to think twice before stopping to fix it on the side of the road.
Vancouver
-
Rivers recede as B.C. faces prospect of 'unfamiliar territory' for drought
Parts of British Columbia will likely enter "unfamiliar territory" with drought if they see another hot, dry summer, says the head of the province's River Forecast Centre.
-
East Vancouver house of 'little or no value' listed for $1.65 million
If you’re looking for a prime example of how expensive land is in Vancouver, regardless of the state of the building that stands on it, look no further.
-
Man arrested after senior pepper sprayed during Facebook Marketplace sale: North Vancouver RCMP
More than a year after a senior was pepper sprayed in North Vancouver during an attempted Facebook Marketplace sale, police say they've arrested a suspect.
Vancouver Island
-
'Sophisticated' cyberattacks detected on B.C. government networks, premier says
There has been a "sophisticated" cybersecurity breach detected on B.C. government networks, Premier David Eby confirmed Wednesday evening.
-
Victoria cyclist Riley Pickrell bloodied in crash at Giro d'Italia
Canadian riders Michael Woods and Riley Pickrell are out of the Giro d'Italia.
-
RateMDs violates privacy of health professionals, class-action lawsuit claims
A lawsuit against RateMDs has been given the go-ahead by a B.C. Supreme Court judge who found the claim that the website violates the privacy rights of medical professionals is not 'bound to fail.'
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
-
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
-
4th targeted shooting in as many days in Kamloops: RCMP
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
London
-
Josh Morgan announces separation from his wife
London Mayor Josh Morgan has announced the separation between him and his wife Melanie.
-
OPP searching for three masked suspects after stabbing in Norwich
One person suffered non life-threatening injuries following a stabbing Wednesday night in Norwich.
-
More than 150 townhomes in northeast London have lost mail service due to off-leash dog
‘It’s a rough situation.’ Townhome residents on Briarhill Avenue have been without mail delivery for about two months.
Kitchener
-
One person in custody after heavy police presence in Ingersoll
One person has been taken into custody following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night. Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."
-
Police search for missing child from Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are asking for help finding a missing child from Waterloo.
-
Long-time CKCO personality, Janine Grespan, dies at 63
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Skeletal remains found in Sudbury identified man missing since 2013
Sudbury police say they have identified the skeletal remains found last week in a wood area of Chelmsford and that no foul play was involved.
-
Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Atlantic
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
-
Lack of parking, high traffic keeping some Halifax-area residents away from downtown core: study
A lack of parking, high traffic volumes, affordability and construction are the main reasons some Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) residents are staying away from the city's downtown core, according to a recent study.
-
Two-vehicle crash closes section of Hammonds Plains Road: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police says a two-vehicle crash has closed a section of Hammonds Plains Road Thursday morning.
N.L.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
-
Crown, defence present closing arguments for N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.