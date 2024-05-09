'Live in the moment': Moose Jaw Warriors alumnus remembers 2006 playoff run

For the first time since 2006 the Moose Jaw Warriors have advanced to the Western Hockey League (WHL) championship series and members from the team 18 years ago are reminiscing about the last time the organization made it this far.

“It was my 19 year old year and we had just come off a year of being at the bottom of the league. I think we only had seven or eight wins the year before. So I think that year we had a bit of a chip on our shoulder to begin with and expanded on that when we got to the playoffs,” Cole Simpson said.

Simpson hails from Tisdale, Sask. and was a defenceman for the Warriors for two seasons, including the 2005-06 campaign that saw the team advance all the way to the WHL Championship series.

“We kind of exceeded expectations and I contribute that a lot to the grit and determination within our group. We were the third or fourth seed going into playoffs that year,” Simpson reminisced.

In the first round that year Moose Jaw defeated Brandon 4-2, went on to be underdogs and defeat the Calgary Hitmen in seven games the next round. Simpson says that round played a huge role in their ability to get past Medicine Hat in the conference final.

“We managed to scrape out a game seven victory [against Calgary] and then we had zero time. That’s the biggest part I remember. We were down three to Calgary in the second round and ended up winning and had to play two nights later in Medicine Hat. Everyone thought Medicine Hat was going to walk all over us,” said Simpson. “We went in there on a high and we took two games right off the bat and ended up finishing them in five.”

That year the season took place in the iconic ‘Crushed Can’ arena in Moose Jaw and the team says the building alone made it a playoff run to remember.

“That’s one thing that really comes to mind is the Crushed Can was absolutely packed full of people. Top to bottom, all around the sides. I think the capacity was only a little over 3000 but I’m sure they had a heck of a lot more in that building. The fact that the building allowed the sound to funnel down. It was just absolutely crazy playing in there,” Simpson said.

On top of the fans watching the games there was also a buzz around the city.

“The community support, the fans, that really made it special, because there was a feeling of pride. The whole community, not only in the rink but I mean walking down the street people were recognizing you and giving you compliments or saying good luck,” Simpson said.

Unfortunately the playoff run came to an end when the Warriors were swept by the Vancouver Giants in the WHL final. It was the longest playoff run in franchise history nonetheless.

“When we got that far I was surprised at that time that it was the furthest any team had ever been. The fact that it took 18 years to do it again is supposing. Hopefully they have a little bit more success than we did. Guess they only have to win one game,” Simpson said with a laugh.

When Simpson was asked what advice he would give to this year’s squad he did not hesitate to tell them to enjoy it.

“They just need to live in the moment. They’re going to look back and realize how amazing and how special this time is. I think they just need to take it all in. I think they’ll leave everything they have on the ice and hopefully with some success.”