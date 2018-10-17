Cannabis is now legal in Canada, but buying it in Saskatchewan could be challenging in many communities.

In the Regina area, the only store to open its doors on the 17th is Eden, in the R.M. of Edenwold.

Eden opened their doors at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, and the space quickly filled up with eager customers.

Eden is filling up with people coming in to buy cannabis. Very historical moments happening today. #YQR #sask #cannabisINCanada pic.twitter.com/ApcRHtrt85 — Cally Stephanow (@CTVCally) October 17, 2018

In the Saskatoon area, customers will be able purchase product from Jimmy’s Cannabis in Martensville. Jimmy's Cannabis will also open a store in Battlefords on Wednesday, with stores opening in Estevan and Moosomin later this year.

The Martensville location opened at 11 a.m. and people were lined up outside to be the first one to make a purchase.

Here’s the lineup at Jimmy’s: pic.twitter.com/wKsUZ8rYcZ — Angelina Irinici (@angelinaiCTV) October 17, 2018

Jimmy’s Cannabis also has a website that will allow customers from around the province to order online.

In Yorkton, Fire & Flowe will open their doors at 12 p.m. They are one of two companies who hold permits in that region. The opening date for the other store has yet to be announced.

In Saskatchewan, only retailers with a brick and mortar storefront are allowed to operate a retail website.

Issues with zoning regulations and getting stock have kept other retailers from opening their doors on legalization day.

We’ll have team coverage from our reporters across the province throughout the day.