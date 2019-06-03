The Government of Canada is increasing loan limits and implementing new regulations to strengthen the Advance Payments Program.

The government announced changes to the Agricultural Marketing Programs Regulations. Loan limits are increasing from $400,000 to $1 million for all producers on a permanent basis.

The interest-free portion of loans on canola advances is increasing from $100,000 to $500,000 in the 2019 program year under the APP.

Producers of all other commodities continue to receive up to $100,000 interest-free.

Producers can apply for the new amounts as early as June 10 and new advances above $400,000 will be issued as of June 26.

Producers are encouraged to contact their APP administrator for more details.

The government says these changes will help farmers manage their cash flow, giving them more flexibility during a time of market uncertainty.