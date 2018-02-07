

CTV Regina





One of the longest-running and biggest basketball tournaments in western Canada is making a big change this year, inviting an equal number of girls’ and boys’ teams to take part in the event.

The Luther Invitational Tournament asked two girls’ to compete in the high school competition six years ago. This year, it will increase that number to a full tournament for both the girls’ and boys’ teams.

The student-run tournament has been a staple in Regina high school basketball for 66 years, bringing the best high school basketball players from across the country to the Queen City. A newer gym with a larger capacity has helped the tournament offer an equal playing field this year.

The tournament tips off on Thursday and runs until Feb. 10.