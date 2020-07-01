REGINA -- A local business stepped up to help the North Central Family Centre (NCFC) after its office and two vans were damaged last week.

According to the NCFC, one of its vans had its windshield and passenger window broken, while windows on another van were also damaged, sometime on Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, the Centre said SUDS Car Wash offered to clean the vans and replace the damaged windows.

“Our hearts are so full right now. What a beautiful and extremely generous gift for our North Central Community,” the NCFC said in the post.

An online fundraiser was launched to help cover the cost of the repairs. The Centre said the fundraiser has been shut down and that money will help pay for the deductible on replacing the office window. Any leftover funds will go towards the NCFC programming and food for families.