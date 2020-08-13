REGINA -- A Regina business owner is looking for answers after waiting months for her building to be hooked up to power.

Elle’s Café and Kitchen on 13 Avenue has been ready to open since July 1. The only hold up is the wait for three-phase power from SaskPower.

“We’ve been waiting for about four months now to get our electricity,” Elle Grzeda, owner of Elle’s Café and Kitchen said. “Not being able to open up when we’re ready to open up has been a total mess. It’s been extremely difficult trying to manage everything and not have the proper power hook ups at this point.”

The new business would include two parts. Grzeda hoped to open the grab-and-go café, situated in the backyard, this summer to help fund the expansion of the businesses into other parts of the house.

Due to the delay getting power hooked up, the grab-and-go location in the backyard will not open in 2020.

“We’d love to give back to the community,” she said. “Everyone walks past us and asks when we’re going to open, and well, I wish we knew! We’re ready to go we’re just waiting.”

Grzeda initially contacted SaskPower on April 16, after gaining possession of the property the day previous. At that time, she was told the set up would take until November but SaskPower since adjusted the set up time to August.

SaskPower says it can’t comment on individual circumstances but had advice for new business customers.

“Sometimes we will have back and forth conversations with customers if they need something a bit bigger than what was in the building beforehand and oftentimes there is documentation that needs to be signed and phone calls that need to be returned and so on so it’s really important that customers stay on top of those things and to make sure that they are in constant contact with us,” Scott McGregor with SaskPower said.

As of Thursday, Grzeda said she is still waiting for a confirmed date for her power to be hooked up.