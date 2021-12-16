Local businesses see holiday shopping gear up after disappointing last season

This holiday season has allowed for a reprieve for local businesses that saw reduced shopping earlier in the pandemic.

Spirits at Zippity Zoom Toys are high, as a steady stream of customers file into the only locally owned and independent toy store in Regina. Christmas is one of the busiest times of year for owner Tracy Bosche and her employees, as many people are getting their Christmas shopping done two weeks before the big day.

“I guess it kind of feels like maybe a little bit back to where it was a few years ago, before the pandemic,” she said about current business. “People are coming out and we are seeing customers which we didn’t see last year so that’s a nice thing to go back to.”

Supply chain issues have become the norm during the pandemic. Bosche made sure she was ready for the busy season this time around.

“I think the difference is for us is that we kind of anticipated it this year where as last year we didn’t anticipate it and there was a supply issue last year as well,” she explained. “So, we’re stocked up and hoping to get through our Christmas this year.”

Even for a business with more locally-sourced products, supply chains have dealt with many issues on top of the pandemic.

“Our biggest issue, more recently, has been of course in B.C with the mudslides,” explained Brad Kreutzer, co-owner of the Paper Umbrella. “But overall, we’ve been very good. It hasn’t been a major, major issue for us but you know from time to time it pops up and we have certain products we just can’t seem to get in with any regularity.”

Regardless of the issues, Kreutzer is happy to see the public’s renewed spirit to support local businesses by thinking of them first when it comes to grabbing gifts for the holidays.

“There’s been a strong awareness of buying local and trying to make that conscious choice,” he said.

“You know, people were in lockdown last year and I think that we began to realize, we’ve got some really great businesses in our area, and in our local communities.”

As for Bosche, she always enjoys seeing new customers discover her establishment for the first time.

“So, we get people every single day that are new customers,” she said. “But we also have a local following that comes in and shops here and they really treat us as their own special gem.”