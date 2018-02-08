

A local charity has some money concerns after a fundraiser meant to bring in thousands of dollars was cancelled.

“Men of the Strip” at Casino Regina was promised as an event for women in the Queen City to let loose and have a good time. But, it was called off due to a scheduling conflict – impacting more than just the people who bought tickets.

“I was a little heartbroken, I was a little devastated,” said Gwyn Tremblay, executive director of Sofia House.

The event promised to donate all proceeds to Sofia House – a women’s shelter that provides a safe haven for mothers and children fleeing domestic violence. It was expected to raise $10,000 to $20,000, which would have gone a long way to help a shelter already $70,000 in the red.

“It just makes us go, ‘Okay, where are we going now and how do we keep moving forward and empower women?’” Tremblay said.

The casino did step up and pitch in $10,000. Tremblay said that while she’s grateful for the money, it will only make a dent in the deficit.

Sofia House is driven entirely by donations and Tremblay said it’s been a difficult year financially. If money is tight, anything extra will be the first to go.

“We’re looking at snacks for the kids, we’re looking at outings for the kids,” she said. “We’re looking at can we give moms rides, because we can’t afford rides.”

Kristen Kraus works directly with the families at Sofia House. She said she knows firsthand the impact the cutbacks will have on the shelter.

“Just seeing the women strive and overcome these obstacles, as well as their children,” Kraus said. “They’re doing so well here. But, we need more funding in order for us to better our programs and in order for us to provide the resources that the families and children need. That is really essential and I want the community to know that.”

Tremblay said she’s willing to do whatever she needs to keep funds flowing. But, without community support, she doesn’t know how long Sofia House’s operations can remain at their current level.

