As temperatures dropped to extreme cold levels over the weekend, dozens of people sweated it out with a local Drag King in a fitness cancer fundraiser.

The event was held by Dani Halvorson — known as Caesar Melons.

Halvorson is a Drag King.

“I’m a male impersonator, so I’m still a female, but I dress up and perform as a male,” she said.

It’s the opposite of a Drag Queen, but some say the Queens are more popular.

“Drag Queens, they have the over-the-top hair and the big makeup and the sparkly dresses,” said class participant Chantalle Stapleton. “People recognize them right away, they’re easy to spot, whereas Drag Kings, we’re often a little bit more sedate.”

The Drag community is known for shows and performances, but also for its commitment to doing good.

“We do a lot of good things in the community, but a lot of people don’t exactly know what we do,” Halvorson said.

She has hosted a number of fundraisers over the years. They focus on cancer, specifically breast cancer.

“Breast cancer has always been something really dear to me, because I did lost an aunt a few years ago to breast cancer,” Halvorson said.

All funds raised at Sunday’s workout are being donated to the Shine On Foundation.

Jill Hanson led the workout on Halvorson's behalf. It was challenging, but that was the point.

“We’re struggling for this little bit, but people who are fighting cancer are struggling for a very long period of time,” Stapleton said.

Halvorson hopes to continue raising awareness while she is healthy and able to do so.