Local organizations step up to provide Thanksgiving meals

Local organizations in Regina stepped up to provide Thanksgiving meals for the hundreds of individuals in the city experiencing food insecurity.

Thanksgiving is generally a time for loved ones to come together but for many in Regina, access to a turkey dinner during the holiday weekend is rare.

However, at Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, the smell of turkey, potatoes and pumpkin pie were fresh. The organization said it was prepared to feed over 600 people Friday.

“Thanksgiving is all about families coming together, having a meal, visiting, sharing and being a family,” said Rachel Mullens, Director of Emergency Services. “For us to do this is like creating that environment for people that may not have that environment.”

Dan Gerheardt has volunteered with Souls Harbour for over 10 years.

“It’s gratifying to see everyone coming in and enjoying a traditional turkey dinner,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to give back to the community.”

Mullens said over 150 turkeys, 200 pies and hundreds of pounds of potatoes and fresh vegetables were donated by the community so they could feed those in need.

“We can’t put on a meal like this without donations,” she said. “Not one thing did we buy for this meal.”

Carmicheal Outreach feeds an average of over 300 people experiencing food insecurity per day.

The lineup was long enough to run out the door onto the sidewalk outside for its annual Thanksgiving meal.

CEO Betty Ann Cox said the people there are their own family through the outreach.

“They’re great friends and they see each other frequently out in the community,” she said. “It’s just great to see everyone come together.”

Both Mullens and Cox said they are thankful for the support of the community this Thanksgiving.

“It’s really what keep Carmichael going year-to-year,” said Cox. “We’re so fortunate to feed and house people who need it.”

Donations of clothes and food are welcomed at both Souls Harbour Rescue Mission and Carmichael Outreach as the winter months approach.