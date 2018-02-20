All Nations Healin’ Thur Artz (ANHTA), a local outreach group, is putting out a call for in hopes of finding additional funding.

ANHTA is a non-profit group that connects youth with positive influences within the community. Most of their funding comes from the federal front. After a recent change in their source of that funding, the group has less money for programming and resources.

The group was offered transitional funds of slightly more than $120,000 to carry it through one year. But, the group’s executive director is hoping to raise an additional $120,000 to help it keep offering services into the future.

"If all the stars align, we can continue on and we can do programming yearly," said Monica Fogel, ANHTA’s executive director. "Usually with our funding, we receive it in the fall and then we run until April and then May and June. We do our fall out reports and then we're off until fall again. So, if we're able to receive more funding, we'll be able to run year-round and not have to take a break."

Moving forward, Fogel says they are looking into starting a GoFundMe page and will continue taking program donations on their website.