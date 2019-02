CTV Regina





Talking Dog Studios has become the latest victim of the struggling film industry in Saskatchewan.

Owner Rob Bryanton’s final project is mixing audio for a Nicolas Cage movie before Talking Dog goes out of business.

“It’s time to admit my dream is coming to an end,” Bryanton said.

According to Bryanton, he had 23 employees before the provincial government cancelled the film tax credit in 2012. His final employee has now been laid off.

“We saw a 90 per cent reduction, not just in the amount of work that was happening in the province, but in the revenue that was coming to Talking Dog,” he said.

Jack Tunnicliffe owns Java Post Productions, a production studio just down the street from Talking Dog Studios.

He feels there are synergies in having companies like Talking Dog operating in the same province.

“A director of photography will come in here and sit with me, for say, half the day and leave me with some work,” Tunnicliffe said.

“Then they’ll go and do sound production — sound post-production — over at Talking Dog for the rest of the day. It’s really nice to have the facilities right here in town.”

Bryanton and Tunnicliffe expressed their appreciation for Creative Saskatchewan helping local production houses. However, Bryanton feels he tried to hang on for too long.

“I’ve extended myself way passed what I should have as a smart businessman and I’ve done it because I’m a fanatic about keeping this industry going,” Bryanton said.

Bryanton added someday he may start over, but on a much smaller scale.

Based on reporting by CTV's Wayne Mantyka