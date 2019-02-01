Zippity Zoom Toys announced back in January that it would be closing for good, but now the store has been saved.

The news of the store closing was met by swift reaction by locals, many of whom stepped up to buy the business, Bosche said. But it was her daughter, Dajarra, who was able to change her mind about closing the store, offering to take over the family business.

"Mom needs a break too, like any mom," Dajarra Bosche said. "I love being in this environment and kind of grown up with it now, so been here for 10 years, let’s keep going."

The store, which sells retro games and classic toys in Regina since 2009, was approaching its 10th anniversary when the made the announcement they were going to close.

"I don't take it lightly but it's been a couple years that I actually wondered...when do I step back?" owner Tracy Bosche said. "I talked to the family and I said I need to step back, my older boys are getting older and I don't want to miss out on that. So we decided we were going to close."

Ever since the store opened, Zippity Zoom's staff has consisted of members of the Bosche family including Dajarra's grandmother who she says will be helping her as she takes the reigns of the business.

And while Dajarra plans on bringing some new additions to the toy store, some things will stay the same.

"I'm always going to keep it retro and stay away from those electronics...more hands-on play."