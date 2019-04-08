A Regina woman is doing her part.

After being involved in Veterinarians Without Borders, Danielle Gauthier is collecting bras for women in Africa.

This is Gauthiers fourth year collecting bras for women in Uganda and Tanzania, and she said the campaign is designed to teach women and girls about caring for their physical health. She said she was inspired after joining Vet’s Without Borders One Health Program.

"They have breast buddies so that they remind each other to do the breast exams,” Gauthier said. “And what to do when they get a lump. We also discuss things like diabetes, blood pressure, cancer and STD’s.”

Gauthier said she wants the bras to serve as an incentive, by empowering women and girls to learn about breast health, and examine themselves.

The women who will receive these bras are of all ages, and typically work in agricultural fields.

"These women that we work with are so amazing,” Gauthier said. “They invite us into their homes, they make us meals, we meet their families and it is heartwarming."

Since starting the project, Gauthier said around 2000 bras have been collected. This year, almost 600 bras have been donated, and there's still more to pick up.

It's something that we have every day that we never think about and these women don't have that,” Kim Cassell, co-owner of En Vogue Day Spa, said. “So it's nice that we can give them something that makes them feel happy and grateful.”

This is the first year En Vogue has participated in bras collection, andf they will be accepting them until April 15.

Bras can be dropped off at the back porch of 2850 Harvey St., or at En Vogue Day Spa 2340 Cornwall St.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Kathryn Fraser.