Localized rainfall over the past week has helped some topsoil moisture in Saskatchewan, according to the province’s weekly crop report.

However, some areas did not receive the rain they needed.

Seeding is mostly complete, the province says, but some fields are still being seeded for green feed and silage. Crop growth is slow in some areas due to dry conditions.

The southeast reported lots of rain this week, and topsoil conditions are improved in some areas. Conditions are deteriorating due to winds and lack of moisture.

Crop growth is delayed, the report says. Crops are also behind normal developmental stages for this time of year.

The crop report says crops were damaged this week by frost, strong winds, insects and a lack of moisture.