REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) will operate a new online gaming site, made possible by an amendment to the province’s gaming framework.

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) signed the amendment, which details an even split of revenue from the new gaming site between the two parties.

“Many hours, days, weeks, months, and years have gone into making this a reality. It makes it all worthwhile” said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron. “This will bring in new revenue opportunities that will benefit our 74 First Nations communities. Even during the challenging COVID,

pandemic, we are continuing to work hard to bring positive outcomes for our First Nations.”

The new site will be managed by SaskGaming and will feature online casino games and sports betting.

“This site will have measures and resources in place to support players and protect privacy, while also contributing to the social and economic wellbeing of Saskatchewan,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskGaming.

The site is expected to launch next year.