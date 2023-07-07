Location for specialized long-term care facility in Regina selected

The future location of a specialized long-term care facility in Regina has been chosen.

About 390 acres of land south of the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Regina Campus was selected as the preferred site, according to a news release from the province.

The layout has not been finalized, the province said, but will be designed as a multi-story building with a focus on creating a “home-like environment,” with individual rooms and private bathrooms, as well as indoor and outdoor multi-purpose spaces.

The land, which is owned by the province and managed by the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement (SBP), is currently underdeveloped and has been used for agricultural purposes.

In the release, Debbie Sinnett, Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) executive director of continuing care, said moving the project forward is welcome news for the SHA and families requiring specialized services.

"We know that the need for specialized long-term care beds is increasing and this project will go a long way in meeting the needs of those residents," she said.

The project is in the pre-procurement planning phase and is a partnership between the SHA, the SBP, and the Ministry of Health.

The project is expected to begin procurement this year, and will work with the City of Regina on land use and approvals while working to finalize a design.

"The new facility builds on our commitment to address the needs of our long-term care residents in the Regina area requiring more specialized care," said Paul Merriman, Minister of Health.